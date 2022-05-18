Yatsen (YSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.38 million. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YSG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 5,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,648. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Yatsen by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Yatsen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yatsen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yatsen by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 209,617 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

