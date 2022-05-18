Ycash Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.41 million and $200.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00357416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00062928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00067594 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,448,706 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

