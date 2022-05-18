YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.42.

YETI stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. YETI has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of YETI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of YETI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

