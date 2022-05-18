Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 543,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

