Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

