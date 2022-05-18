Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

ENLV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.93. 1,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,762. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

