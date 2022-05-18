Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KBR by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KBR by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,215. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.