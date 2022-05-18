Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBLA shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBLA opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

