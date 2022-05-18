Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to report $110.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.81 million. Park National reported sales of $115.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $446.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.90 million to $448.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $468.65 million, with estimates ranging from $458.46 million to $476.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PRK traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $117.33. 6,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Park National has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

