Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
