Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Qiagen posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

QGEN traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. 1,045,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,905,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,939,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

