Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $1.19 EPS

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.12. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of RSG traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.11. 27,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,655. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

