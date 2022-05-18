Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Senseonics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Senseonics.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Senseonics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.58.

About Senseonics (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.