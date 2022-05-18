Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 996.96% and a negative return on equity of 68.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 197,874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 152,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. 6,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.60. Arcimoto has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

