Zacks: Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. 6,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

