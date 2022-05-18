Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Kinross Gold reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinross Gold.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.