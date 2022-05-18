Zacks: Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.58. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

