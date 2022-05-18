Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to post $309.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.50 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 10,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,944. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

