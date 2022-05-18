Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Avangrid also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

