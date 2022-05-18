Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $6.31 billion. Avnet posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $24.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $25.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avnet.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE AVT traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 28,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,222. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

