Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $179.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $158.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $706.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $712.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $778.94 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $806.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AX traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $35.86. 40,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,179. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

