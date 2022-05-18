Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at $41,974,112.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dropbox by 195.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 195.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 127.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 225.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

