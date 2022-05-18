Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.67 Million

Brokerages predict that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will report $77.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year sales of $388.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $40.21. 1,728,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,661. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

