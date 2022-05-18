Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will announce $350.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.20 million and the lowest is $348.20 million. Infinera reported sales of $338.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.78. 1,826,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

