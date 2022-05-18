Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to post $602.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.03 million and the lowest is $575.48 million. LHC Group posted sales of $545.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LHCG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

