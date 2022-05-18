Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.91 Million

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to announce $337.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $362.70 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $288.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 523,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

