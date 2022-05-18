Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) to announce $75.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.85 million. Porch Group posted sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $319.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.26 million to $320.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $381.62 million, with estimates ranging from $351.06 million to $412.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,453,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Porch Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 22,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.