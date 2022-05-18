Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. TheStreet downgraded Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Range Resources stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,376. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

