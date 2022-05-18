Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 117,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,392. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -192.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

