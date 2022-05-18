Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $357.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.87 million and the highest is $365.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $313.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 201,445 shares of company stock worth $7,180,698. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

