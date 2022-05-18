Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,189. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

