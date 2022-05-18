Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Calix reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $35.29. 1,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

