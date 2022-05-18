Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCO. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 231,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,727. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 138,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

