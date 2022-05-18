Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.74 million. Cryoport reported sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $259.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $264.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $313.48 million, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $338.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 37,496 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,966,000 after buying an additional 132,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $537,000.

CYRX traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 427,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,948. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.30. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

