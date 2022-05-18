Zacks: Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. 11,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.