Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextDecade.

NEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextDecade stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,985. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

