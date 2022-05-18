Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextDecade.
NEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
Shares of NextDecade stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,985. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.
About NextDecade (Get Rating)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
