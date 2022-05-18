Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to post sales of $524.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.90 million to $536.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $484.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

SNBR stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $41.83. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,247. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $929.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

