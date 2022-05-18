Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to post $8.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.65 billion and the lowest is $7.90 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $7.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.82 billion to $33.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

SBUX traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. 12,417,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,753,228. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

