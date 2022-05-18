Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. 2,095,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.