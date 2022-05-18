Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Hold

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $91.25 and a 1-year high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

