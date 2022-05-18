Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to “Hold”

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GCP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 1,214,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,931. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

