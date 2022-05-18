Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

SCSC stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.45. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,858 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

