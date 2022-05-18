Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Tops $6.30 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $3,431.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,492.83 or 1.00106102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037667 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00197975 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00096656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00126250 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00242796 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,197,497 coins and its circulating supply is 11,167,997 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.