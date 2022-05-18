ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $525,922.98 and approximately $38.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00372041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00065498 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00071665 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

