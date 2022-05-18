Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 147,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Zenvia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in Zenvia by 730.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 839,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 738,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zenvia by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.42 million and a P/E ratio of -17.35. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

