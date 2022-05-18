Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.10 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

