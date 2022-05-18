Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,404 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

