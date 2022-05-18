ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,881,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,544,695 shares of company stock worth $91,738,406 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. 5,933,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

