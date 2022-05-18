ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.
ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. 5,933,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $79.17.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.