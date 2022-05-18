ZUSD 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,780.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $24,780.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,153.30 or 1.74891212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

