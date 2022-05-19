-$0.01 EPS Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.98.

NET traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. 137,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,046,021. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

